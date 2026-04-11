Miller draws the TMNT for the first time

Sources: www.metro.co.uk;mirror.co.uk; upi.com

Frank Miller, a key influence on the Turtles’ creation, has drawn his first cover for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #300. Coloured by Alex Sinclair, the cover plays with the “Turtles all the way down” concept.

The issue also features variant covers by creators Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird, as well as J. Scott Campbell, Juan Ferreyra and Freddie E. Williams II.

Kicking off the new storyline, The City That Never Dies, the milestone issue includes a back-up story by Tom Waltz and Eastman, making it a celebration for long-time fans and collectors alike.

Who’s in The Hunt for Gollum?

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The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum mixes familiar faces and new actors, covering the 17 years between Bilbo’s 111th birthday and Gandalf telling Frodo to leave the Shire. Ian McKellen may return as Gandalf and Elijah Wood as Frodo, though deals aren’t final. Andy Serkis directs and reprises Gollum.

Evangeline Lilly and Cate Blanchett visited sets but won’t reprise Tauriel or Galadriel. Hugo Weaving won’t return as Elrond. Aragorn and Arwen are expected to be recast with younger actors.

The Hunt for Gollum explores Aragorn’s early journey as a ranger and the choices that shape him into the hero of the later saga. Along the way, Aragorn faces treacherous landscapes, dark creatures and moral dilemmas, all while the shadow of Middle-Earth’s growing darkness looms over him.

Power Rangers reboot

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Power Rangers is getting a new reboot with Comics Giveaway Day 2026: Power Rangers #0 from BOOM! Studios, featuring three different versions of the team.

The issue will revisit the original Mighty Morphin Rangers, show Rangers across space and time battling a spreading darkness and follow one Ranger trying to survive as the last on Earth.

BOOM! Studios, which has run the franchise since 2016, has introduced key new characters like Lord Drakkon and expanded the lore, making this a fresh starting point for newcomers and long-time fans. The #0 issue hits stores on May 2.

Published in Dawn, Young World, April 11th, 2026