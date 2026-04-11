Book review: I am TOO absolutely small for school

Ever wondered what questions you might have had when you were told to go to school for the first time? Or what questions might arise in the minds of children when they are told about this new chapter in their lives?

Lauren Child’s I am TOO absolutely small for school not only presents those, but also answers that will surely convince a child to go to school.

The boardbook revolves around two siblings, Charlie and Lola, who have a discussion about the pros and cons of school, with the relatively more experienced Charlie talking about the pros and Lola about the cons. It is interesting to note that Charlie isn’t much older than Lola, but since he believes school has done good for him, he tackles the subject impressively.

When Charlie tells her that Lola would be able to count if she attends school, she says that since she can already count from one to ten, she doesn’t need to go. She even says that school would distract her from her very busy schedule at home, and rejects the idea of reading because, in her mind, when you have a telephone, you should know how to speak instead of write.

Charlie explains to his sister that not everyone has a telephone and nothing is more important than learning new things with friends. Talking of friends, Lola doesn’t want to dress like others in school, doesn’t want to eat alone and is worried about her invisible friend Soren Lorensen.

Charlie tells her that she can wear what she wants, take lunch from home and be there for his friend, who might be more nervous than her.

The illustrations help you understand the discussion between the siblings; even though Charlie wins the argument in the end, Lola’s points are also valid.

Boardbooks are usually full of fun and games, but this one is both imaginative and informative. It helps us understand that going to school should be appreciated, because it is the one place where you learn things that even parents may not be able to teach you.

Published in Dawn, Young World, April 11th, 2026