Calm, for now

MERE hours before the deadline the American president had set himself to destroy Iranian civilisation, a diplomatic breakthrough was achieved, with Pakistan playing a central role in brokering the two-week truce that has been welcomed by the international community.

Forty days after the US and Israel launched their illegal war against Iran, the guns fell silent early on Wednesday as the long-awaited ceasefire took effect, and Iran agreed to open the Strait of Hormuz, the closure of which had led President Donald Trump to hurl expletive-laden threats at Iran.

Though violations were reported, the truce was holding at the time of writing — other than in Lebanon, where Israel continued its barbaric attacks. From threatening to obliterate Iran, Mr Trump announced that a “Golden Age of the Middle East” was at hand after the ceasefire.

If the meeting between the US and Iran goes ahead in Islamabad on Saturday, the world will find out just how close this supposed new era of peace is in the region.

For starters, there should be no illusions about the Islamabad meeting: the gap between the American and Iranian positions is wide, and the abrasive presser later on Wednesday by the US war chief and his top general indicated that the ceasefire is “only a pause”, and that Iran “begged” for a truce. Tehran sees matters differently. However, diplomatic efforts are always preferable to hostilities, and if the US had not torpedoed negotiations on two earlier occasions by launching surprise attacks on Iran in cahoots with Israel, a negotiated agreement could have been finalised months ago.

Tehran has forwarded a 10-point proposal as a basis for negotiations. This includes lifting of all primary and secondary sanctions, payment of compensation and an end to hostilities on all fronts, including Lebanon. The entire global community felt the economic pain when Hormuz was closed; this was one of Tehran’s main cards, and it played it effectively, sending shockwaves across global commerce.

In fact, the Iranians themselves have been experiencing such pain for decades because of cruel US-led sanctions. The lifting of the economic blockade of Iran, including American threats to other nations not to trade with Tehran, would be a major confidence-building measure that could soften Iran’s tone. Unless there is verifiable relief for the Iranian people, and a permanent end to aggression, the current truce is unlikely to translate into long-term peace.

As diplomacy continues, the international community must help assess the damage on all sides — in Iran, in Lebanon and in the Gulf states. US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen Dan Caine said over 13,000 targets have been struck in Iran.

This has included civilian infrastructure, including hundreds of schools, as well as hospitals, with over 2,100 civilians killed, as per the UN. It must be asked, particularly of the US: what was gained through this misadventure, except death and destruction? The US claims that all of its pre-war objectives were achieved. Yet the fact is that the Islamic Republic survives, its regional armed allies can still lob missiles at Israeli and American targets, while Tehran’s ballistic missile programme remains intact. It is clear that the US-Israeli aggression was a failure, and only added to the miseries of ordinary citizens, further destabilising the region.

Meanwhile, Israel has dangerously doubled down on its butchery in Lebanon. Ending hostilities in the Arab country is part of Iran’s 10-point plan. There must be increased international pressure on both Washington and Tel Aviv to cease fire in Lebanon. Israel is the wild card in this equation. It thrives on chaos, egged on by its powerful Christian Zionist friends in the US. Therefore, any diplomatic agreement must ensure that Israel is stopped from engaging in further aggression in the Middle East. Tel Aviv wants to see both Iran and the Arab states weak militarily and economically. This is something both Iran and the Arabs should keep in mind going forward.

Published in Dawn, April 9th, 2026