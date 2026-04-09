PTI leader Haleem gets interim bail in rioting case

KARACHI: A sessions court on Wednesday granted interim bail to Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader Haleem Adil Shaikh in a rioting case.

The opposition party leader was booked for staging a protest near the Karachi Press Club (KPC) against the recent hike in fuel prices.

Mr Sheikh, who is the provincial president of the PTI, filed an application before Additional District and Sessions Judge (South) Syed Waqar Hyder, seeking per-arrest bail in the case.

After the preliminary hearing, the court granted him interim bail against a surety bond of Rs10,000 along with PR bond.

Subsequently, the court issued notices to the prosecution and the IO with the direction to appear before the court along with a police report and fixed the matter for April 13 for confirmation or otherwise.

According to police, around 100 to 150 PTI workers, led by Haleem Adil Shaikh, gathered at Fawara Chowk on Abdullah Haroon Road carrying banners and sticks and attempted to march towards the Karachi Press Club.

He said police tried to stop them and informed them that Section 144 had been imposed in the “Red Zone” by the Sindh government, banning rallies and asked them to disperse.

However, the protesters allegedly turned violent and attacked the police with sticks and stones, prompting the deployment of additional personnel.

Later, the police arrested the PTI workers and leaders after they clashed with police and booked them in a rioting case registered at the Artillery Maidan police station.

Published in Dawn, April 9th, 2026