E-Paper | July 15, 2026

Businessman dies by suicide in Zamzama

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published
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KARACHI: A young businessman allegedly took his own life by shooting himself to death in his car parked outside his Zamzama residence within the jurisdiction of the Clifton police station on Wednesday evening, police said.

South DIG Syed Asad Raza identified the deceased as 30-year-old Hamza Yousuf Siddiqi and said he owned a car showroom on Khalid Bin Waleed Road and around six months ago moved to the Zamzama area.

He said that the man had been married for approximately four months.

A pistol was recovered from the vehicle and the Crime Scene Unit was called to collect evidence, he added.

Clifton SHO Naseer Tanoli said the man had come out of his residence and remained seated in his car for some time before the incident.

He said that the incident may have been linked to some domestic issues.

Suspect who killed citizen shot dead in ‘encounter’

Police on Wednesday claimed to have killed a suspected robber in an alleged encounter in Baldia Town.

According to police, an exchange of fire occurred in Sector 4-E within the jurisdiction of Saeedabad police station. One suspect, later identified as 22-year-old Mohammed Bilal, sustained critical wounds and died later, while his accomplice managed to escape.

Officials said that Bilal was allegedly involved in the killing of a citizen, Maqbool Faraz Ahmed, during a robbery at Ali Chowk in Saeedabad on April 5.

Police said raids are underway to apprehend the escaped accomplice.

Published in Dawn, April 9th, 2026

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