E-Paper | July 15, 2026

Greece to ban social media for under 15s

AFP Published
Instagram, TikTok, Snapchat, YouTube, Facebook, Twitch and Reddit applications are displayed on a mobile phone in this picture illustration taken on December 9, 2025. — Reuters/File
Instagram, TikTok, Snapchat, YouTube, Facebook, Twitch and Reddit applications are displayed on a mobile phone in this picture illustration taken on December 9, 2025. — Reuters/File
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ATHENS: Greece will ban access to social media for children under 15 from January 1, 2027, Prime Mi­n­­ister Kyriakos Mitsot­akis said on Wednesday, the latest country to do so as concern grows over the platforms’ impact.

“We have decided to go ahead with a difficult but necessary measure: ban access to social media for children under 15 years old,” he said in a video posted on TikTok.

“Greece is among the first countries in the world to adopt such a measure,” the prime minister said, adding that he would put pressure on the European Union to follow suit. Mitsotakis said he used social media to make the announcement so he could address teenagers and children directly: “I know that some of you are going to be angry…. Our aim is not to keep you away from technology but to combat addiction to certain applications that harms your innocence and your freedom.” “Science is clear: when a child is in front of screens for hours, their brain does not rest,” he said.

In a letter to EU chief Ursula von der Leyen, Mitsotakis called for a “unified European framework” to be in place by the end of 2026. He called for a European “Digital Age of Majority” at 15, with biannual age re-verification by platforms to ensure continuous compliance and prevent circumvention of access controls.

A growing body of res­earch suggests too much time online is taking a toll on teen well-being. Greek gov­­er­nment spokesman Pavlos Marinakis said children born from 2012 onwa­rds will be barred from platforms that promote “endless scrolling” — Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Snapchat.

Published in Dawn, April 9th, 2026

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