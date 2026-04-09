Lahore High Court orders production of man’s wife having Italian residency

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Wednesday directed the police to recover and produce a woman, who holds permanent residency of Italy, along with her two minor children, besides initiating the process to place their names on the Passport Control List.

Justice Muhammad Jawad Zafar was hearing a habeas corpus petition by a man, Waqas Noor, seeking recovery of his wife and two minor children.

During the hearing, Cantonment operations SP and other police officials appeared before the court, where the parents of the petitioner’s wife were also present.

Advocate Rafiq Jathol, the counsel for the petitioner, stated that the wife of his client left the house and also took the children with her.

He alleged that the petitioner’s wife was in the custody of her parents and she might leave the country, along with their minor son and a daughter.

However, the woman’s parents informed the court that they had no contact with their daughter Ammara Noor. They said their daughter and her children were in Islamabad to visit the Italian embassy, apparently to process her travel to Italy.

The judge directed the police to initiate the process for placing the names of the woman and the children on the Passport Control List (PCL).

The judge further directed the police to ensure production of the petitioner’s wife and children before the court on Thursday (today), otherwise, the Punjab inspector general of police (IGP) may be summoned.

Published in Dawn, April 9th, 2026