Human trafficker gets 19-year jail

TOBA TEK SINGH: Faisalabad Special Court Judge Shamshad Ali Rana handed down on Wednesday a 19-year imprisonment along with a fine of Rs1.3 million to a human trafficking case convict.

An FIA official said that convict Muhammad Asad of Lodhran was arrested in 2024 for extorting money from citizens by promising them jobs abroad.

SCHOOL DE-SEALED: On the orders of the Lahore High Court, the Toba District Education Authority CEO de-sealed on Wednesday a private school owned by the family of former PTI MPA Javed Akram.

The school, situated in Rajana Chak 290-GB, was sealed on March 28 after PTI founder Imran Khan’s sister Noreen Niazi had come to the school as the chief guest in the annual prize distribution ceremony.

Published in Dawn, April 9th, 2026