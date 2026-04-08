E-Paper | July 14, 2026

READ: How are world leaders reacting to newly secured hopes of peace?

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Soon after Pakistan’s announcement, leaders around the world rushed to welcome the temporary ceasefire agreed between the US and Iran.

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim lauded Pakistan for its “tireless and courageous diplomacy”.

“This is positive news. We’ve been calling for a de-escalation for some time. We want to see a resolution of the conflict,” said Australia’s PM Anthony Albanese.

Egypt said the ceasefire represented “a very important opportunity that must be seized to make room for negotiations, diplomacy and constructive dialogue”.

Read more reactions here.

Demonstrators protest against military action in Iran after US President Donald Trump said that he had agreed to a two-week ceasefire with Iran, outside the White House in Washington, DC, US on April 7, 2026. — Reuters
Demonstrators protest against military action in Iran after US President Donald Trump said that he had agreed to a two-week ceasefire with Iran, outside the White House in Washington, DC, US on April 7, 2026. — Reuters
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