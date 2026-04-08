Call to establish inclusive social security system to protect the most vulnerable

KARACHI: The state has failed to develop a comprehensive social security mechanism capable of covering the low-income groups in the country, as millions remain excluded from government schemes for one reason or another.

This was the key takeaway from a seminar, organised at the Urban Resource Centre (URC) on Tuesday, which stressed that there is an urgent need to establish an inclusive system that can ensure protection for the most vulnerable segment of society, particularly in times of global crises such as the one currently going on.

The seminar — Global Situation and Rising Inflation — was moderated by URC member Zahid Farooq, who initiated the discussion by pointing out how hard the ongoing wave of inflation hit the low-income households in Karachi.

Speaking on the occasion, researcher and social security expert Haris Gazdar said that whenever global conditions deteriorate, the impact is ultimately felt by people in Pakistan, particularly those already living in poverty.

Expert says govt relief could not reach millions of most deprived, eligible people

Referring to the evolving situation involving Iran, Israel and the United States, as well as tensions in the Gulf, he said it was too early to draw firm conclusions.

“The next 24 hours are critical. Things could worsen significantly, or return to normal,” he said, adding that such developments remain beyond our control. If the war escalates, people in Pakistan would face further inflation.

However, he emphasised that there are areas where a lot of work can be done to make a difference.

Mr Gazdar said the key question is how the state can protect its citizens in times of such crises, especially the poorest segments. With the global shift towards sustainable energy gaining momentum, he noted that social security systems were becoming increasingly important and required urgent strengthening in Pakistan.

He observed that the country’s social protection framework had historically remained limited, particularly for the poorest households. While initiatives such as the Benazir Income Support Programme and others provided some relief, millions of eligible individuals still remain excluded. In many cases, he said, lower-income groups were benefiting, while the most deprived continued to be left out.

Citing data, he said around nine per cent of the population in Pakistan owns four-wheelers while around 58pc of the population owns two-wheelers such as motorcycles. However, nearly 30pc did not have access to even motorcycles.

Here, too, the data shows that millions of people would not be able to avail the subsidies and relief measures meant for motorcyclists.

He also stressed that instead of merely managing the economy, Pakistan needs to focus on structured economic development.

URC Chairman Arif Hasan was of the view that the ongoing crisis doesn’t seem to be ending soon.

He endorsed the points highlighted by Mr Gazdar and stressed the need to frequently raise issues such as the need for a viable social protection system and inflation, hoping that the powers that be would ultimately pay attention.

Published in Dawn, April 8th, 2026