Five policemen injured in Lakki blast

Police officials inspect the blast-hit van in Lakki Marwat on Tuesday. — Dawn

LAKKI MARWAT: At least five policemen, including an officer, were injured in a bomb explosion in the Shahbazkhel town here, police said on Tuesday.

Spokesperson for the police Qudratullah said that the attack was carried out by the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan on the Bannu-DI Khan section of the Peshawar-Karachi Indus Highway.

He said that terrorists had fitted an improvised explosive device (IED) to a motorcycle parked along the roadside, which went off with a bang.

The official said that a patrol from Shahbazkhel police station was the target of the blast.

He said that the blast left one assistant sub-inspector (ASI) and four constables injured, while the van they were patrolling in was also damaged.

The spokesperson identified the injured cops as ASI Jamaluddin and constables Arifullah, Farmanullah, Abdul Rashid and Mir Hasan.

He said that the injured cops were moved to the district headquarters hospital in Lakki Marwat.

A Rescue 1122 official said that six people, including five police officials, were injured in the blast.

He said that the ambulances of the emergency rescue service shifted the injured to the DHQ hospital.

“After the blast, a large police contingent reached the town, surrounded the area and launched a search for the culprits,” he said.

DPO Nazir Khan, along with personnel from counter-terrorism department and bomb disposal squad, inspected the blast site.

The DPO issued instructions to beef up security and arrest terrorists.

Over the last few months, several areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including Bannu, Peshawar, Karak, Lakki Marwat and Bajaur, have witnessed a series of terrorist attacks on police personnel.

According to the Annual Security Report, 2025, from the Centre for Research and Security Studies (CRSS), KP recorded a significant surge in violence last year as fatalities rose from 1,620 in 2024 to 2,331 in 2025.

Meanwhile, a woman was killed and four people, including two minor children, were injured in a head-on collision between two cars in Lakki Marwat on Tuesday.

A Rescue 1122 official said that the accident occurred on the Bannu-Dera Ismail Khan section of Peshawar-Karachi Indus Highway near Tajazai.

He said that medical teams of the emergency rescue service along with ambulances were dispatched to the venue when the control room received information about the accident.

The official identified the deceased as Zartila Bibi, 25, and said that the injured included Rafat Khan, 31, Rahimullah, 30, Fatima, 3, and Faryah, 2.

“The body and the injured were shifted to the district headquarters hospital,” he said.

Published in Dawn, April 8th, 2026