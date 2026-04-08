CM Bugti orders probe into irregularities in Khuzdar Marble City project

• Assures strict accountability if fund mismanagement is proven

• Admits projects often start without feasibility studies, causing PSDP issues

QUETTA: Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti has said that any alleged irregularities in the Khuzdar Marble City project will be investigated by the Public Accounts Committee, and if any mismanagement of funds is confirmed, those responsible will be held accountable.

“The government is encouraging youth towards dignified and legal employment and trade rather than illegal ventures,” Mr Bugti said while taking the floor of the House during an assembly session on Tuesday. He was responding to concerns raised by Opp­osition Leader Younas Aziz Zehri regarding the Khuzdar Marble City project.

He said the initiative was a positive vision of the previous government. The first phase involved land acquisition, after which private-sector factories were planned. Although funds were allocated on paper, minimal tangible progress has been made. He added that the matter would be examined by the Public Accounts Committee, and any confirmed misuse of funds would be addressed.

The chief minister acknowledged that in Balochistan, projects often commence before feasibility studies are completed, resulting in issues within the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP). Regarding the project’s future, he said he would meet the opposition leader to discuss the matter.

Responding to questions about the Enterprise Development Programme implemented through Balochistan Rural Support Programme (BRSP), and concerns about Khuzdar being neglected, he explained that the initiative aims to redirect youth from non-traditional and illegal trade to legal businesses, particularly in areas near the Iranian border. While BRSP will receive a small portion of the funds, it will train youth, assist in establishing businesses, and supervise them for five years.

The chief minister emphasised that the programme is designed to provide dignified employment rather than short-term gains, adding that careful planning has caused some delays.

On objections raised by the opposition, Mr Bugti noted that the government had sought input and draft proposals on the Mines and Minerals Bill but had been awaiting feedback for the past six months. In response, Opposition Leader Zehri updated the assembly on the opposition’s progress.

Provincial Finance Minister Mir Shoaib Nosherwani, who also holds the Mines and Minerals portfolio, presented the draft Balochistan Mines and Safety Law 2026 and the amended Balochistan Witness Protection Bill 2026. Both were referred to the relevant standing committees for review.

Dr. Abdul Malik Baloch took the floor to draw attention to the functioning of the Balochistan Public Service Com­mission (BPSC), stating that examinations are conducted only in Quetta for various posts.

“Candidates travelling to Quetta to appear in BPSC examinations for posts such as Patwari and Naib Tehsildar spend around Rs1.20 billion on travel and accommodation,” he said, demanding that more examination centres be established across the province.

Members of the Balochistan National Party (Awami) said that recent rains and thunderstorms had caused heavy financial losses to farmers. Standing crops were destroyed, while fruit orchards were badly affected by hailstorms across large parts of Balochistan. They demanded that rain- and flood-affected areas be declared calamity-hit zones.

Published in Dawn, April 8th, 2026