AJK govt approves Rs34.85bn development projects

MUZAFFARABAD: The Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Cabinet Development Committee (CDC) on Tuesday app­roved 44 projects of over Rs34.85 billion in key sectors, including communication and works, public health, education, local government, water resources and energy, information technology, and food.

The meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Raja Faisal Mumtaz Rathore, focused on equipping youth with modern IT skills, improving basic public services, strengthening the healthcare system, upgrading educational infrastructure, and enhancing the road network.

Of the approved projects, 35 pertained to the communications and works (C&W) department, four to health department, three to the elementary and secondary education department, two to energy and water resources department, and one each to information technology, food and higher education departments.

These initiatives envisaged construction of 30 kilometres of link roads in each of the 33 constituencies across AJK, establishment of IT excellence centres to create employment opportunities for youth, construction of grid stations at Patikka (Muzaffarabad) and Jabi (Bhimber) and warehouses for wheat flour storage at various locations.

To address infrastructure gaps in schools, the projects also include construction of additional class­r­ooms for primary classes.

Addressing the meeting, Prime Minister Rat­hore said improvement in health, education and infrastructure rem­ained among the government’s top priorities. He expr­essed satisfaction that the approved projects had been designed in line with public needs to ensure the provision of basic facilities to both remote and urban populations.

Separately on Tuesday, the prime minister also chaired a review meeting of the current year’s development budget spending up to the 3rd quarter, which ended on March 31.

Secretary Planning and Development (P&D) Aamir Latif Awan infor­med the participants, who included cabinet members and senior government officials, about the utilisation of funds under the Annual Development Programme (ADP), progress on ongoing projects under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP), and remaining allocations and outstanding liabilities.

The prime minister directed all departments to ensure 100 per cent utilisation of allocated funds under the ADP, making it clear that no compromise would be made on the quality and pace of development.

Published in Dawn, April 8th, 2026