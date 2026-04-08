200 acres inundated as ‘dam’ built by stone-crushing contractors collapses

SARGODHA: The collapse of a small dam-like structure, built to contain the water gushing out of mountains during blasting by stone-crushing contractors, resulted in inundation of around 200 acres of agricultural land, destroying a crushers’ room (rest area for workers) in Sargodha district.

As per locals, the stone-crushing contractors had built a wall to contain the mountain water near Chak 126 SB of Sillanwali town of Sargodha.

On Tuesday, the structure suddenly collapsed, and the water leaking from it inundated the nearby fields over around 200 acres.

As a result, a crushers’ room built by the contractors collapses and a buffalo calf dies.

However, Rescue 1122 teams reached the spot, on being informed of the incident and started rescue work. No human casualty was reported.

The affected locals have been opposing such makeshift, poorly-built structures.

Local sources say that around three months ago, such a structure had collapsed in the area, resulting in damage to the crops of local farmers.

On the complaint by the affected farmers, the administration had taken notice of the issue and the local police had registered a case against unknown suspects for causing damage to the structure, they add.

Finally, they say, the contractors had to settle the issue by paying Rs12 million as compensation to the affected farmers.

The sources say that the contractors apprehend that local farmers might have deliberately caused the collapse of the structure to extort financial compensation.

TIMBER GUTTED: An unidentified man allegedly set the government’s timber stock stored for auction at an irrigation department’s workshop in Shahpur Division on fire, turning timber worth around one million rupees into ashes.

However, according to official sources, timely action by Rescue 1122 controlled the blaze, saving timber worth around Rs6 million.

As per the sources, timber stock comprising around 150 dried tree trunks had been stored for auction at the irrigation workshop in Shahpur Division, located near the Bridge 111.

Rescue 1122 officials quoted officers present at the scene that an unidentified person set the timber stock on fire and fled away.

They say that the Rescue 1122 fire-fighters, along with fire engines, rushed to the spot and controlled the fire, which could have engulfed the whole timber stock.

According to the rescuers, they were informed about the fire by an engineer recently posted at the irrigation department workshop at Sukhwanwali Hill.

UoS JOB FAIR: The University of Sargodha (UoS) will organise a mega job fair on April 16, 2026, at its hockey ground, bringing together more than 100 national and multinational companies from diverse sectors.

According to an official announcement, the event aims to connect students and graduates with potential employers, offering opportunities in different fields, including banking, education, industry, and information technology.

A large number of graduates and final-semester students from various faculties are expected to participate.

Co-hosted by the Placement Office and Career Development Centre, working under the Directorate of ORIC, the fair will offer on-the-spot recruitment and internship opportunities. Participants will be able to appear in interviews and submit their credentials directly to recruiters.

The event will also provide a platform for networking with industry professionals, enabling students to gain insights into current market trends and workplace expectations.

UoS Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Qaisar Abbas says the initiative reflects the university’s commitment to enhancing graduate employability, strengthening academia-industry linkages, and supporting the professional development of students and alumni.

Published in Dawn, April 8th, 2026