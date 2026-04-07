UAE ‘engaged’ 1 missile, 11 drones today: defence ministry

The UAE’s defence ministry says the country’s air defence systems successfully engaged 1 ballistic missile and 11 UAV’s launched from Iran.

“Since the onset of these blatant Iranian attacks, UAE air defences have engaged a total of 520 ballistic missiles, 26 cruise missiles, and 2,221 UAV’s,” it stated.

“No martyrs, fatalities, or injuries have been reported in the past hours,” it added.

Today’s figures seemed not to include the latest incident targeting a telecommunication company’s building in Sharjah, where two Pakistanis were reported to have been injured.