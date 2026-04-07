Punjab demands beef export rules

ISLAMABAD: Punjab has asked the Centre to implement policies for beef exports and stressed that federal agriculture policies must align with those of the provinces.

During a meeting on Monday, Punjab Minister for Agriculture and Livestock Syed Ashiq Hussain Shah and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Industries and Production Haroon Akhtar Khan discussed the development of the agriculture and livestock sectors and explored ways to improve coordination between the federation and the provinces.

Mr Shah said meat and produce from around 300,000 livestock in Punjab are currently available for export, as these animals meet the required health and other criteria. He sought clarity on the procedure for moving forward and noted that Punjab has already introduced subsidies for tractors and other farm machinery.

While briefing the SAPM on ongoing initiatives in Punjab’s agriculture and livestock sectors, Mr Shah urged that the provincial government be taken on board while formulating future strategies.

Mr Khan said that, in line with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s directives, the government is committed to strengthening the agriculture and livestock sectors to boost exports and support economic growth. He said a comprehensive meat policy has been prepared to increase exports and help strengthen the national economy.

He added that the Ministry of Industries would introduce a “National Tractor Policy” after consulting all stakeholders, focusing on agricultural mechanisation, harvesting solutions and local manufacturing of tractors. He also said a separate policy would be formulated to support local production of harvesters.

Mr Khan assured that the federal government would fully support provinces in enhancing meat exports and building stronger linkages with international markets.

Published in Dawn, April 7th, 2026