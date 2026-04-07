OUT-OF-SCHOOL CHILDREN: There are about 26 million children currently out of school in Pakistan. According to official data, the literacy rate of children aged 5-16 is 62 per cent, making this an education emergency. The situation has led to an abrupt increase in child labour, poverty levels, unemployment, and social instability. Only about 12pc of children reach high school, and most of them drop out in elementary school. Families priori-tise tubewells over textbooks. This is not fate; it is a policy failure. Provinces must convert ghost schools into community centres, link solar subsidies to school enrolment, and increase fiscal funding.

Hamna Imran

Sargodha

MATCH PRIZE: Our college basketball team participated in the National Student Games 2026 recently and won the final. However, cash prizes were not awarded to the winning team. This has caused deep disappointment among the players. Moreover, the overall management of the event was far from satisfactory. When commitments are not honoured and basic arrangements are neglected, it sends a discouraging message to young athletes who aspire to represent their country at higher levels. The authorities concerned should ensure transparency in financial commitments, improve event management, and uphold the standards expected from national sports bodies.

Sibt-e-Ali Turi

Islamabad

DOUBLE INFLATION: The recent spike in oil prices has become a challenge for countries across the world. Govern-ments are trying to control inflation and somehow maintain prices. The people of Pakistan are facing double inflation due to the rise in fuel prices and the mafia that takes advantage of the situation and deprives the public of routine supply of even basic commodities. Even in countries that are directly affected by the war, the governments are providing relief to people to keep the situation under control. Our leaders must learn some lessons from them, and control the inflationary spike by taking concrete steps.

Aftab Suleman Laghari

Tando Allahyar

Published in Dawn, April 7th, 2026