Special police team to probe girl’s rape, murder in Lakki

LAKKI MARWAT: District police officer Nazir Khan has formed a special team to conduct an investigation into the rape and murder of a three-year-old girl.

An official said the team comprised SP investigations, Murad Khan as its head, DSP Lakki Shahi Bakht, SHO Lakki Imran Khan and other investigation officers as its members.

“The investigation will carefully examine all aspects of the incident and bring the case to a logical conclusion according to modern investigation requirements,” he said.

The DPO also visited the victim’s house and expressed sympathy with her father and other family members.

He informed the family about the progress in the case and assured them that provision of justice would be ensured by bringing the suspects to justice at all costs.

Meanwhile, elders and civil society activists condemned the alleged rape and murder of the minor girl and demanded justice for the victim by bringing the culprits to justice.

The girl had gone missing on April 3 from her house in the Langerkhel Hathi Khan area, according to the FIR. Later, the girl was found dead in a reed forest around two kilometres from the village.

The FIR quoted the victim’s father as saying that the girl’s half-naked body was found on April 5 (Sunday).

“The body was taken to the Government City Hospital, where a doctor confirmed she was raped before being killed,” he stated.

The elders and social activists asked the police to trace and punish the suspects.

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf leader and former district health officer Dr Mohammad Iqbal asked the police to bring facts of the incident to light.

Former tehsil naib nazim Hafiz Asif Saleem Advocate said such incidents could have been averted had the relevant institutions focused on their duties instead of ‘indulging’ in corrupt practices.

He asked the citizens, especially the elders, to raise their voice over the incident.

JUI-F leader Maulana Abdul Wakeel asked the government to launch action against criminals and anti-social elements.

PTI MPA Johar Mohammad Khan said he was in contact with the regional and district police officers to ensure the arrest of the suspects.

Published in Dawn, April 7th, 2026