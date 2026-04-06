John Ratcliffe, the director of the CIA, has said that after the successful exfiltration of the downed US airman, intelligence reflected that the Iranians were “embarassed and ultimately humiliated by the success of this audacious rescue mission”.
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John Ratcliffe, the director of the CIA, has said that after the successful exfiltration of the downed US airman, intelligence reflected that the Iranians were “embarassed and ultimately humiliated by the success of this audacious rescue mission”.