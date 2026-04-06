E-Paper | July 12, 2026

Easter celebrated amid tight security in Peshawar

Bureau Report Published
A priest addresses an Easter congregation at St John’s Cathedral, Peshawar, on Sunday. — White Star
A priest addresses an Easter congregation at St John’s Cathedral, Peshawar, on Sunday. — White Star
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PESHAWAR: The Christian community observed Easter across the provincial metropolis on Sunday with religious fervour to celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

Special prayer services and Easter masses were held at major churches, including the historic St John’s Cathedral, where hundreds of worshippers attended early morning and evening congregations.

The faithful lit candles, offered prayers for peace and harmony and exchanged greetings to commemorate one of the most significant events in the Christian calendar.

Clergy members, while addressing the congregations, highlighted the message of hope, sacrifice, and renewal associated with Easter, urging people to promote interfaith harmony and unity in the society.

Security remained stringent around churches and adjoining areas, with law enforcement personnel deployed to ensure the safety of worshippers.

Entry points were monitored, and additional patrols were conducted in different areas as a precautionary measure.

Community members, including women and children dressed in festive attire, participated enthusiastically in the celebrations.

Many families also organised small gatherings at homes, sharing meals and gifts as part of the occasion.

Political leaders and civil society representatives extended their greetings to the Christian community, acknowledging their contributions to the country and reiterating the need for religious tolerance and coexistence.

Easter celebrations in Peshawar concluded peacefully, reflecting a spirit of unity and resilience among the city’s diverse communities.

Published in Dawn, April 6th, 2026

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