KP govt introduces fuel support programme for citizens

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Sunday introduced the Ehsaas Fuel Support Programme to provide financial relief to citizens struggling with rising fuel costs.

The scheme is specifically designed to assist registered owners of motorcycles, scooters, and rickshaws.

The initiative has been launched on the directives of Chief Minister Sohail Afridi, according to a statement issued here.

The registered applicants will be given Rs2,000 per month as fuel support.

To qualify for this programme, a motorcycle, scooter, or rickshaw must be registered in the applicant’s name, transfer of ownership must be complete, and vehicles that are unregistered or registered under someone else’s name are not eligible.

Such people are advised to register via Dastak mobile app by downloading it from the Play Store or App Store, creating an account as a buyer/user, entering their vehicle registration number and chassis number, selecting their district and providing the required details such as name, father’s name, CNIC number, registered mobile number and complete address before submitting the application.

The documents required are CNIC (front and back), vehicle registration book or smart card, a clear photo of the vehicle, verification from both buyer and seller (if ownership is transferred), and all applications will be verified through e-Sahulat.

The final approval will be granted after checking by the Excise & Taxation Office (ETO), and applicants will be informed whether their application is approved or rejected accordingly.

Providing false information will result in rejection of the application. Applications will not be accepted if the ownership transfer is incomplete, and in case of transfer, verification from both parties is mandatory. Registration will begin from April 6 (today), and the applicants can contact these numbers: 091-9212260 and 091-9211693.

This initiative by the provincial government is another major step toward providing relief to the public, especially helping low-income individuals cope with rising inflation.

Published in Dawn, April 6th, 2026