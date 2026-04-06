Heavy rains trigger landslides in Murree

RAWALPINDI: Rains triggered landslides in different parts of Murree, prompting the district administration to move residents to safety. Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Shirazi said rescue teams were deployed in and around Jheeka Gali and residents were shifted to safer locations. Personnel from Rescue 1122, police and other departments remained active on the ground.

He said emergency machinery and medical teams have been stationed, while efforts are underway to clear debris and restore road access. Authorities have also provided basic supplies to affected families.

He added that further rainfall is expected, and a treatment plan prepared by the Highway Department and NesPak will be implemented once weather conditions improve. The deputy commissioner reviewed the situation and directed authorities to utilise all available resources. Citizens have been advised to remain cautious and follow official guidelines.

Published in Dawn, April 6th, 2026