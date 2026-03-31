E-Paper | July 10, 2026

Traffic advisory issued for Murree, motorways

Mohammad Asghar Published
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RAWALPINDI: The City Traffic Police Murree and the National Highways and Motorway Police have issued a driving advisory during rain which continued in Murree and on Islamabad-Lahore Motorway, G.T Road, and Islamabad-Peshawar, Hazara expressways.

The Motorway Police issued a driving advisory as intermittent rain continued. A spokesman for NHMP said roads become slippery during rain, increasing the risk of accidents. Therefore, travelers should take precautions.

It said that drivers should reduce speed and keep a greater distance from the vehicle in front. Besides, they should keep the vehicle’s lights and wipers in good condition. Avoid sudden braking, and do not use a mobile phone and focus on driving.

In case of any assistance, the Motorway Police Helpline 130 can be contacted, the spokesman said.

A spokesman for the City Traffic Police Murree said that landslides were possible in the hilly area due to continuous rain. Therefore, people should avoid unnecessary travel.

Travelers should take special care when turning in mountainous areas and check the condition of their vehicle’s tyres, brakes, and wipers. Use fog lights in case of fog or heavy rain and avoid unnecessary travel and stay informed about weather conditions, the traffic police spokesman said. In any emergency, contact the traffic helpline 051-9269200, he added.

Published in Dawn, March 31st, 2026

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