E-Paper | July 12, 2026

Sick leopard rescued, shifted to Islamabad

Tariq Naqash Published
A leopard at the Islamabad Wildlife Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre (IWRRC). — IWRRC/File
A leopard at the Islamabad Wildlife Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre (IWRRC). — IWRRC/File
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MUZAFFARABAD: The Wildlife Department Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) on Sunday rescued a sick leopard from a suburban area of Muzaffarabad and shifted it to Islamabad for treatment, officials said.

Director Wildlife and Fisheries Abdul Shakoor Kataria said the department’s staff had received information early in the morning about a young but weak leopard lying along a stream in Pihalian village, about 35 kilometres northeast of Muzaffarabad.

“A team was immediately dispatched, which rescued the animal and brought it to Muzaffarabad,” he said.

Veterinary doctors examined the leopard and found no visible external injuries, but suspected it might be suffering from an internal ailment. He added that a conclusive diagnosis could only be made after a detailed medical examination.

Mr Kataria said the animal, a female estimated to be around two years old, was later transferred to the Islamabad Wildlife Management Board and would be released back into its natural habitat after recovery.

AJK Minister for Forests and Wildlife Sardar Javed Ayoub also visited and inspected the animal.

Speaking to the media, he said despite their desire, the government had not been able to establish a dedicated wildlife treatment centre in the region due to limited resources.

He said the protection of wildlife was vital for ecological balance and human survival, and urged the public to cooperate with authorities in safeguarding wild animals.

“We appeal to citizens to promptly report such cases and avoid harming wildlife, as their survival is closely linked to our own,” he added.

Published in Dawn, April 6th, 2026

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Pakistan

Tariq Naqash is a Muzaffarabad-based senior staff correspondent for Dawn with nearly three decades of experience in reporting, analysis, and feature writing. His work focuses on politics, conflict, and governance. He can be found on X at @tariqnaqash.

Tariq Naqash

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