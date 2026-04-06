E-Paper | July 12, 2026

PCB’s board of governors approves amendments to anti-corruption regulations

Mohammad Yaqoob Published
PCB Headquarters at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore. — Arif Ali/White Star/File
PCB Headquarters at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore. — Arif Ali/White Star/File
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LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Board of Governors (BoG) on Sunday approved amendments to its anti-corruption regulations in line with the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) code, according to a PCB press release issued here.

The changes were termed necessary to bring the PCB’s rules in conformity with those of the international governing body.

The meeting also reviewed progress on the proposed development of the Jeddah Cricket Stadium under an agreement signed between the PCB and its Saudi Arabian counterpart.

In addition, the BoG approved a new plan for restructuring zones under the Lahore Region Cricket Association.

The members appreciated the PCB’s successful sale of new teams for the upcoming Pakistan Super League cycle (2026–36).

The BoG also acknowledged the services of Director Domestic Cricket Abdullah Khurram Niazi, who has been appointed a director in the Capital Development Authority.

Sources said some members suggested that the PCB chairman allow Abdullah to continue sup­er­vising domestic cricket affairs from Islamabad. However, no official confirmation has been issued regarding the proposal.

Published in Dawn, April 6th, 2026

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