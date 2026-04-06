Two of a family electrocuted during wedding ceremony

TOBA TEK SINGH: Two members of the same family were electrocuted during a wedding ceremony in Gojra Chak 371 JB Ganda Singhwala on Sunday.

Rescue 1122 officials said that in a house where a wedding function was underway, groom Umar Gujjar’s elder brother Rizwan Gujjar (45) went on the roof for a call when his hand suddenly touched a live 11kv electricity line passing close to the house. They said that he received a heavy electric shock and fell on the wires and died instantly.

The officials further said that when his nephew Waqas Ahmad (30) went to the roof to search for the deceased sometime later, he found him on the wires. He, without adopting any safety measures, tried to rescue his uncle and when he touched him, he also received a shock and died on the spot.

WHEAT HARVEST: Wheat growers in Toba have said that the wheat crop has reached maturity and any further rainfall may result in crop loss and delays in harvesting.

This was shared with Punjab Agriculture Director General Chaudhry Abdul Hameed during his visit to different villages on Sunday. The farmers also informed him that they were confident of achieving a bumper yield of wheat this year. The DG also chaired a review meeting with field formations to assess ongoing agricultural activities and preparedness for wheat harvesting and procurement season.

The meeting reviewed progress on cotton sowing, wheat crop condition, recovery under the Kissan Card scheme, and distribution of green tractors under the chief minister’s initiative. Emphasis was laid on timely completion of targets and effective farmer facilitation. The DG also directed field staff to guide farmers on proper harvesting and threshing practices to minimise post-harvest losses.

He warned that exploitation by service providers would not be tolerated and instructed to strictly enforce officially notified rates for combine harvesters and threshing. Highlighting the relief measures, he said the Punjab government had announced a diesel subsidy of Rs150 per litre, up to 15 litres per acre, to support farmers during the harvesting season, in view of increased fuel costs.

Regarding wheat procurement, he said the government had made comprehensive arrangements for the procurement campaign. Farmers would be required to register from April 10 at designated wheat procurement centres, where gunny bags would also be issued. He advised farmers to register on time to avoid any inconvenience.

The DG directed all field formations to remain active in the field to ensure smooth harvesting operations and transparent procurement in line with the government policy.

Faisalabad agriculture director Chaudhry Khalid Mahmood briefed him about the situation of crops after recent rains.

ACCIDENT: A man was killed and his wife was critically injured after their motorcycle collided head-on with a motorcycle rickshaw near the Tahliwala bus stop on Jaranwala Road in Nankana Sahib on Sunday due to speeding.

The deceased was identified as Sajid (30) and his wounded wife as Kalshoom Bibi (27), who was shifted to the Nankana Sahib DHQ hospital.

KILLED: A man was shot dead and another was seriously wounded when their opponent group opened fire over a dispute of ownership of a plot in the Bhola Chak locality, in the suburb of Shahkot in Nankana Sahib on Sunday.

DPO Rana Arsalan Zahid and SP Investigation Hina Nek Bakht reached the spot and met the heirs of the deceased and assured them that police teams had been formed to arrest the accused at the earliest.

The Crime Scene Unit and a Punjab Forensic Science team collected evidence from the spot. The deceased was identified as Rana Habib, while the injured as Rana Kamran, who had been shifted to the Shahkot THQ Hospital.

Published in Dawn, April 6th, 2026