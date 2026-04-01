PPP poised to win next AJK elections: Rathore

MUZAFFARABAD: Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister, Raja Faisal Mumtaz Rathore, on Tuesday said the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) was fully prepared for the upcoming Legislative Assembly elections and was confident of forming the next government in the state.

Speaking to a group of senior journalists at his office, he said candidates had already been finalised in 29 of the 33 constituencies within AJK, while decisions regarding the remaining seats, as well as the 12 constituencies reserved for Pakistan-based refugees from Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, would be made soon.

The prime minister claimed that the PPP was currently the only party with both strong candidates and the backing of major political figures in the region.

Recalling the 2021 elections, he said they had been the most difficult, as the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf was in power at the centre and determined to bring its party to power in AJK.

At the same time, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz entered the contest with the advantage of being the ruling party in the region and a strong narrative based on the 13th Constitutional Amendment, while the PPP was in opposition both at the centre and in AJK.

Despite this, he added, the PPP had secured 11 of the 33 seats.

“The political landscape has since changed,” he asserted, claiming that several key political figures — including Sardar Tanveer Ilyas, the group of late Barrister Sultan Mahmood, as well as Chaudhry Rasheed and Deewan Ali Khan Chughtai — were now part of the PPP, which he said was ready to contest the elections with strong candidates.

He said the government’s performance over the past four months had demonstrated its ability and resolve to address public issues, expressing confidence that it would help the party return to power with a convincing majority.

The prime minister made it clear that there would be no delay in the general elections, which would be held in accordance with constitutional requirements.

While the interim Constitution allowed minor adjustments in the election schedule under unavoidable circumstances, there was no room for any postponement, he said. Warning that the economic situation could become more difficult in the coming days due to global factors, he said the AJK government would fulfil its constitutional responsibility of holding elections.

Responding to a question, he said the government had not yet received any formal communication from the Election Commission regarding funds, but assured that all necessary resources would be provided.

The prime minister also accepted an invitation to administer the oath to the newly elected office-bearers of the Central Press Club Muzaffarabad on Wednesday and reiterated his government’s commitment to freedom of expression and press freedom.

“I earnestly believe that free and professional journalism is the foundation of any civilised society and professional journalists serve as its eyes and ears,” he said, adding that addressing the issues of the journalist community and protecting their legitimate rights remained among the government’s priorities.The prime minister’s political assistant, Syed Azzadar Shah Kazmi, was also present on the occasion.

Published in Dawn, April 1st, 2026