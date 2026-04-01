Drought plan

THE recent unveiling of the National Drought Action Plan marks a long overdue shift in how the state confronts one of its biggest threats. Climate officials have now acknowledged that drought is “no longer a distant or occasional risk” but an increasingly permanent feature of Pakistan’s environmental reality. Moving from reactive relief to proactive risk management is therefore not just sensible policy, it is an existential necessity. We are already among the world’s most water-stressed countries, with per capita water availability having fallen from over 5,000 cubic metres at independence to below 1,000 cubic metres today. Climate change has intensified this strain. Erratic monsoons, rising temperatures and declining winter snowfall have disrupted the delicate hydrological balance on which farming depends. The country oscillates between extremes: devastating floods in one season, prolonged dry spells in another. This volatility erodes soil health, undermines crop planning and deepens rural vulnerability. Unsurprisingly, millions remain exposed to food insecurity, with drought acting as a key driver. Against this backdrop, the NDAP’s emphasis on early warning systems, coordination and data-driven decision-making is welcome. Tools such as the Pakistan Drought Management System promise real-time monitoring which can be instrumental in preparing for crises rather than reacting to them. Equally important is the recognition that drought is a cross-sectoral challenge, cutting across water, agriculture, energy and livelihoods.

Yet Pakistan’s climate policy history urges caution. The country does not lack frameworks as much as it lacks implementation. Data has often failed to translate into timely action, and coordination between federal and provincial authorities has remained uneven. Without institutional clarity, adequate financing and political ownership across provinces, the NDAP will have limited impact on the ground. The way forward demands more than technical fixes. Water governance must be reformed to curb inefficiencies in irrigation and groundwater extraction. Climate-resilient agriculture, including drought-resistant crops and better water management practices, must be scaled up. Local governments and communities must be integrated into planning and execution. Above all, early warnings must trigger pre-defined actions, not bureaucratic delay. Pakistan has, at last, recognised drought as a structural challenge rather than an episodic disaster. The NDAP provides a framework to act on that recognition.

Published in Dawn, April 1st, 2026