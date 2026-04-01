Repatriation of undocumented Afghans resumes

• Torkham border reopens after security officials from both sides hold detailed meetings

• First batch comprised around 220 Afghans

• Officials claim repatriation process resumed at request from Afghan side

KHYBER: The Torkham border in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was reopened on Tuesday for the repatriation of undocumented Afghans.

The frontier, which connects KP with Afghanistan’s eastern Nangarhar province, was last opened on Thursday for the repatriation of Afghans after a month-long closure following the launch of Operation Ghazab lil-Haq. However, the repatriation process was suspended only 12 hours after it was permitted when a security official was injured in a firing incident from the Afghan side.

Officials at Torkham earlier said that upon a strong protest from Pakistan and a matching response by the border security forces, the Afghan authorities “regretted” the earlier incident and requested officials in Pakistan to resume the repatriation process.

They said that after assessing the security situation along the Torkham, relevant departments had been directed to resume the implementation of the Illegal Foreigners Repatriation Plan (IFRP) from March 31.

On Tuesday, the border was reopened after security officials from both sides held detailed meetings in the morning and in the evening and agreed on devising a mechanism for the smooth return of all undocumented Afghans, officials told Dawn.

They said the decision to resume the repatriation process was taken after receiving a request from the Afghan side.

Some violations during the pause on fighting from the Afghan side initially delayed the repatriation process, but two flag meetings on Monday and Tuesday paved the way for the restoration of peace at Torkham and its surrounding areas, they said.

According to them, the engagements would also prevent any future violations.

They said the first batch of around 220 Afghans was returned to their country at around 11am, with Wing Commander Officer of 146 Wing Lt Col Waqas and Torkham Terminal OIC Major Hafiz Asadullah supervising the process.

The reopening of the border also saw border security officials meeting each other and sharing soft drinks. Officials said it was an indication of mutual goodwill on the two sides.

It was said to be the first instance of the security officials meeting each other since Oct 12, 2025 when the border crossing was closed for all kinds of trading activities following clashes between the two sides.

Transport operators protest

Meanwhile, several transporters, whose vehicles and drivers, have been stranded in Afghanistan since October last year, held a demonstration in Landi Kotal and demanded arrangements for the safe return of all their vehicles and drivers.

They said that around 2,000 vehicles and 1,500 drivers had been stuck in Afgh­anistan after the border closed on Oct 12.

The transporters said the delay in their return had caused them financial losses and mental stress to the families of stranded drivers.

Published in Dawn, April 1st, 2026