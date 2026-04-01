Sindh cabinet okays Rs13.9bn for K-IV power component

• Grant to fund grid station, transmission network to support 260 MGD supply

• Rs655m allocated for Karachi Museum project

• Sharjeel says govt to conduct comprehensive survey of riverine areas to strengthen security, improve land governance

KARACHI: The Sindh cabinet on Tuesday approved a grant of Rs13.9 billion to fund the critical power component of the Greater Karachi Bulk Water Supply Scheme, better known as K-IV, to ensure the timely completion of the vital water project aimed at adding 260 million gallons of water daily (MGD) to the city.

The first phase of the K-IV water project, which aims to supply an additional 260 MGD to the metropolis, is 64 per cent complete and is expected to be completed by December 2026.

The Water and Power Development Authority (Wapda) is leading the project, with the Sindh government handling the internal distribution network.

According to a statement issued by the Chief Minister House, to overcome financing constraints, the cabinet approved a shift from a loan-based model to a grant-in-aid mechanism for the Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation (KWSC).

A total grant of Rs13.9bn was sanctioned to fund the project’s power infrastructure, including a 132-kilovolt (kV) grid station, a 26-kilometre transmission line, an 11kV distribution network, and a staff colony to support a 50-megawatt (MW) electricity load approved by the Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (Hesco).

Out of the total allocation, Rs3.47bn will be released in the current financial year (2025-26) for Phase I, while Rs10.43bn will be allocated in the 2026-27 budget for Phase II.

The Sindh Transmission and Dispatch Company (STDC) will own, operate and maintain the power infrastructure, with KWSC directed to immediately transfer funds to ensure smooth execution.

To ensure sustainability, the provincial government will initially bear monthly electricity payments of approximately Rs1bn to Hesco and Rs74 million to STDC for operational costs.

The chief minister directed KWSC to improve its revenue recovery system so that it can gradually take over these financial responsibilities.

Later, Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon, accompanied by Home Minister Ziaul Hassan Lanjar, briefed the media and shared the decisions taken by the cabinet.

Katcha areas survey

At the presser, the senior minister said that the cabinet, in principle, approved a comprehensive survey of katcha (riverine) areas to strengthen security, improve land governance, and support the government’s ongoing surrender policy.

He said that the project, estimated at Rs705m, will be executed in collaboration with the Survey of Pakistan on a government-to-government basis.

Mr Memon said that to fast-track implementation, the cabinet approved an exemption under the Sindh Public Procurement Act, allowing immediate commencement of work.

Given the security situation in the Larkana and Sukkur divisions, the timeline has been reduced from 25 months to 15.5 months, with multiple directorates operating simultaneously to expedite completion.

He said that the project would be carried out in two phases. The first phase will focus on boundary identification and Geographic Information System (GIS) mapping of katcha lands, while the second phase will involve detailed cadastral mapping of 624 dehs, demarcation of land parcels, and collection of ownership data.

To ensure transparency and financial discipline, the cabinet directed that the project be processed as a Non-Annual Development Programme (ADP) scheme through the Planning and Development Department rather than as a grant-in-aid.

Home Minister Lanjar said that the provincial police had achieved significant success in katcha areas, adding that 393 individuals had surrendered during operations in different districts.

He said that the provincial government’s approach was to encourage voluntary surrender; otherwise, action would be taken.

The home minister said that immediate action was taken in response to any crime and that community leaders and local influencers were playing a positive role in resolving conflicts.

He further stated that it has been decided to survey the katcha areas from Obawar to Thatta, and the government aimed to ensure that residents of these areas, especially women, benefit from land allotment.

To a question, he said that federal agencies had been informed about the supply of military-grade weapons for action against dacoits in riverine areas.

Karachi Museum planned

The cabinet approved the establishment of a state-of-the-art Karachi Museum in collaboration with the Citizens Archive of Pakistan, with Rs655.9m allocated for its development.

The museum will showcase Sindh’s 5,000-year history and Pakistan’s independence narrative.

The cabinet also approved a special procurement framework to accelerate the 75-acre Inclusive City project in Korangi, aimed at providing world-class facilities for persons with disabilities.

The appointment of NED University of Engineering and Technology as a third-party consultant for the Karachi Safe City Project’s C5ISR command centre was also approved by the cabinet.

A consultancy cost of Rs130m was approved to supervise and validate construction works, enabling the long-delayed project to resume and meet international standards.

Infrastructure development

The cabinet endorsed multiple infrastructure projects, including Rs2.55bn for the repair of the Malir Halt-Ghaghar Phatak road, Rs888m for the rehabilitation of flood-damaged infrastructure, and Rs1.96bn for key road widening projects, including the approval of the M-9 interchange to complete the N-5 link road.

The cabinet approved Rs1.45bn for the rehabilitation of roads and underground utilities in Lyari, funded through compensation provided by the Sui Southern Gas Company.

The project, to be executed with technical support from NESPAK, will improve mobility, drainage and essential services under the broader Lyari Transformation Plan.

The cabinet also approved Rs100m for a modern stadium at St Patrick’s School Karachi, Phase II of the Thar Institute (NED Campus) costing Rs6.63bn, the reimbursement of over Rs3.4bn in student fees (in principle), and Rs4.33bn for 98 Sustainable Development Goals-related development schemes.

Published in Dawn, April 1st, 2026