Want to look fresh as flower? Take up Ikebana Sogetsu

KARACHI: The flower art of Ikebana Sogetsu has now been around for 100 years. To celebrate the century completion, the Karachi Sogetsu Study Group (KSSG) invited Sensei Christopher Lim, a Sogetsu Master from Singapore, to enlighten, charm and enchant group members with his creativity and skill while presenting a demonstration of as many as 10 arrangements at a local hotel here on Tuesday.

The KSSG, a local group of Ikebana Sogetsu, provides a platform for learning the modern style of Ikebana while promoting the use of fresh materials and emphasising on creativity. They are also extensively engaged in displaying arrangements at various public places, exhibitions along with holding workshops.

Sensie Christopher Lim marched up to the stage amid music and claps creating a catchy rhythm. The first of his 10 arrangements saw him trimming fan palm leaves to make them look like Japanese fans. Three such leaves created a nice green backdrop for the different flowers, including roses, carnations and baby breath. The second arrangement was a work of genius with dried branches. “After this demonstration, you will not find any dried branches here or there,” the master joked. His third arrangement reminded one of yarn balls. A big ball of brown rope was balanced on three sticks used to make a tripod. The ball then was decorated with foliage and flowers.

Most of Sensie Christopher’s arrangements were about balance and shape. He obviously also likes sharp angles as he twisted and turned leaf and flower stems to create right-angled frames or borders. There was also much in love with flowers of all shapes and sizes, gardenia, sunflowers, lilies, tube roses, daisies, primroses, flower clusters or compound flowers, you name it. And there was no shortage of leaves too. Indoor and outdoor palm leaves headed his list followed by Cordyline, Neon Pothos and different creepers and climbers. And the dead branches of course.

Sogetsu group celebrates 100th anniversary of the art with presentation by master from Singapore

Off and on he also needed to know if his audience was enjoying his arrangements. He had a team of assistants who he was directing in Urdu. “Aagay lo” and “tez tez” were some of the often used orders coming from him. Commenting on the youthful skin of his female assistants, he said that Ikebana and Sogetsu helped one look young and fresh. “Your skin will stay as fresh as flowers if you take up the art of arranging flowers, especially Sogetsu,” he said.

The last two arraignments by the master turned out to be huge. His second last piece, dedicated to the KSSG and the people of Pakistan, was so tall that its leaves almost touched the chandelier above. And the last one, the finale piece, Sensei’s showstopper, was spread over the entire stage when he assembled a lilac and purple fence to support the weight of hundred big and small flowers of different kinds to commemorate the hundred years of Ikebana Sogetsu in the world.

Earlier, Consul General of Japan in Karachi, Hattori Masaru, the chief guest on the occasion, said that he was happy to see the art of Ikebana, which captures the seasons and the beauty of life, flourish in the city. “Karachi is a city where different cultures and ideas interact.

It has a unique sensitivity too and is the soul of Pakistan and art here takes free form. It is like a creative dialogue which continues,” the Consul General observed.

Ms Naila Malik, Board Member of Kashana-i-Atfal-o-Naunihal, a beneficiary of the KSSG, was there to talk a little about the 65-year-old orphanage. “Our orphanage is a sanctuary for destitute and orphan girls. For so many years we have been blessed with the compassion of the city bringing us funds to take care of the upbringing and education of the girls residing in the orphanage. But Covid-19 and rising inflation has made running the place a challenge now. So I thank KSSG for its support,” she said.

KSSG’s Director, Tarannum Lakda, also spoke.

Published in Dawn, April 1st, 2026