Pakistan’s Asian Cup qualifying campaign ends with defeat

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s 2027 Asian Cup qualifying campaign ended on a disappointing note as Myanmar defeated the hosts 2-1 in their final Group ‘E’ match at the Jinnah Stadium here on Tuesday.

The victory gave Myanmar their fourth win of the round, helping them finish second in the group with 12 points behind Syria, while Pakistan concluded their campaign with two points from six matches.

Coached by Nolberto Solano, Pakistan produced an energetic first-half display and created several promising opportunities but were undone by defensive lapses early in the second half before a late fightback proved insufficient.

The match began cautiously, with both sides probing for openings during the opening exchanges. Myan­mar threatened first when Zaw Win Thein’s effort was blocked by a timely sliding challenge from Waqar Ehtis­h­am, while Than Paing later headed wide from Hein Phyo Win’s free-kick.

Pakistan gradually grew into the contest. Captain Alamgir Ghazi led from the front, testing goalkeeper Zin Nyi Nyi Aung with a powerful strike from distance midway through the half.

Moments later, Pakistan came close again when a cross from the left was headed down by Ali Uzair at the far post, but Shayek Dost failed to make clean contact. Zin then produced an outstanding reflex save to deny Dost from point-blank range after Ali Uzair had knocked the ball into his path.

Despite Myanmar’s occasional attacks, Pakistan finished the first half on top but were unable to break the deadlock as the teams went into the interval level.The complexion of the match changed just a minute into the second half. A back pass from Waqar was misjudged by goalkeeper Saqib Hanif, with the ball striking his standing leg and rolling into the net to hand Myanmar an unexpected lead.

Myanmar capitalised on the momentum and doubled their advantage just before the hour mark. Lwin Moe Aung broke free down the right flank and delivered a precise low cross that Than Paing tapped home from close range.

The visitors controlled possession thereafter, combining well with quick passing moves to frustrate Pakistan’s attempts to recover.

Pakistan continued to push forward and were rewarded deep into stoppage time when Shayek Dost headed in a pinpoint cross from Tufail Shinwari to score the hosts’ first goal since Etzaz Hussain’s strike against Afghanistan away from home.

The goal sparked late urgency, even as Pakistan were reduced to 10 men after Junaid Shah was forced off injured with all substitutions already used. However, Myanmar held firm to secure victory.

Speaking after the match, Paki­stan head coach Nolberto Solano defended goalkeeper Saqib despite the costly error.

“I am disappointed after the defeat, but I am proud of these boys. They played very well, especially in the intense first half,” he said, adding that mistakes are part of football even for top goalkeepers.

Centre-back Abdullah Shah said Pakistan had chances to win the game.

“Our plan was simple — we wanted to win and we tried our best. If we had converted our chances, the result could have been different.”

Myanmar head coach Myo Hlaing Win praised both teams, commending Pakistan’s young side for providing a tough contest and thanking the Pakistan Football Federation for its hospitality. Player of the match Than Paing credited his team’s execution of their game plan, saying both sides had played good football.

With Syria securing top spot in Group ‘E’, Myanmar ended their cam­paign on a positive note, while Pak­istan were left to reflect on mis­sed opportunities despite an encouraging fighting display.

Published in Dawn, April 1st, 2026