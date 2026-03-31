Illegal sale of govt medicines: Health officials among 14 booked

BAHAWALPUR: The Anti-Corruption Establishment, Lodhran circle, booked 14 suspects, including including the head of district health authority (DHA), for their alleged involvement in illegal sale of government medicines worth over Rs2.3 million, arresting three of them.

Lodhran ACE Assistant Director Ali Hassan Gilani told Dawn by cell phone, that they received a tip-off that local health department employees were allegedly involved in the illegal sale and supply of prohibited medicines to private parties in Peshawar and Rawalpindi.

He says that the ACE police station, after hold an inquiry into the matter, registered FIR No 3/26 under sections 109, 409 of the PPC and 5/2/47 of PCA against 14 nominated health officials, including DHA head Dr Riaz.

He adds that the ACE has so far arrested three of the suspects — store keeper Kashif Masih, junior clerk/accountant Ramzan and naib qasid Sulman Saeed.

The other nominated suspects included Raheel Khalid, manager of a private medicines company, Rasheedullah, driver of a private company, Muhammad Minhas, Arsalan, Adnan Saeed, Belal, besides three residents of Peshawer – Saeed, Zain and Salim Shahid, and a private driver, Sakhi. The ACE was conducting raids for their arrest.

Published in Dawn, March 31st, 2026