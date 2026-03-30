PMDC takes notice of filming of video during medical procedure at Lahore’s Lady Willingdon Hospital

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) on Monday took notice of what it called a “disturbing incident” regarding the filming of patients mid surgery at Lahore’s Lady Willingdon Hospital.

The video in question, which was widely shared on social media, showed doctors performing what appeared to be C-sections on two patients in the same operating theatre, with a medical curtain in the middle. The person filming the video can be heard saying that a “competition was underway”.

On Saturday, the Punjab government had suspended the medical superintendent (MS), head of the gynae department, a woman medical officer, five postgraduate resident doctors, two nurses, and a hospital staff member due to the incident.

In a statement released on Monday, the PMDC said, “According to initial reports, a video recorded inside an operating theatre, purportedly showing medical staff engaging in unprofessional conduct and inappropriately treating surgical procedures, has circulated widely.”

It said the incident had “raised grave concerns regarding patient dignity, confidentiality and adherence to established medical ethics”.

The council said it had formally issued notices to the hospital administration as well as the doctors allegedly involved in recording and disseminating the video.

“The council has directed all concerned individuals to submit a detailed explanation, clarifying their roles and the circumstances surrounding the incident,” it said.

It said that the recording of patients without consent, particularly in sensitive clinical environments such as operating theatres, constituted a “serious breach of professional ethics and may violate patient rights and confidentiality standards”.

It further said that PMDC President Prof Dr Rizwan Taj had taken notice of the incident and said that such actions were “unacceptable and will be dealt with strictly under the relevant regulatory framework”.

The council said it had sought comprehensive details of the identification of doctors involved in filming and sharing the footage, consent procedures, if any, followed, before recording and disciplinary measures taken by the hospital administration.

It said it would review the responses from the individuals involved in the incident and initiate appropriate regulatory action, including disciplinary proceedings against the doctors.

“The council maintains a zero-tolerance policy towards any breach of ethical standards. The PMDC will not tolerate such violations of the code of ethics, particularly those that compromise patient confidentiality and dignity,” it stated, adding that strict action would be taken against those found responsible in accordance with the law

“The PMDC is obligated to safeguard patient rights, ensure ethical medical practice, and maintain public trust in the healthcare system,” the statement concluded.

Pims prohibits photography, filmography

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (Pims) in Islamabad prohibited its staff from taking photos and filming videos at the facility’s premises.

A circular issued in this regard, which is seen by Dawn, states: “It is hereby circulated for information and strict compliance of all concerned that photography and videography within the Pims hospital premises, including the emergency department, out-patient department, wards, operation theatres and all other clinical and services area of the hospital, are strictly prohibited without prior written approval from the competent authority.

“All heads of clinical departments/ units, doctors, clinical nurse specialists, nursing staff and other officers/ officials concerned are directed to ensure the maintenance of the highest possible standards of professionalism and medical ethics, while discharging clinical and administrative duties at Pims.”

It further said that all relevant clinical and administrative in-charges were to ensure strict compliance with these directions.

“In case of any lapse, the clinical and administrative in-charge of the department concerned will be held responsible and disciplinary action will be initiated accordingly,” the circular said.