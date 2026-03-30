Khyber MPC urges govt to provide promised assistance to Tirah IDPs

KHYBER: A multiparty conference here on Sunday expressed serious concern over the deteriorating security situation in Tirah Valley and held the provincial and federal governments responsible for it.

The conference, held under the auspices of Awami National Party, was attended by representatives from major political parties, tribal elders and civil society.

They called upon the provincial government to provide the promised assistance to the displaced families of Tirah.

They demanded that the government devise a clear, implementable and lasting strategy for the restoration of peace in the valley, and early return of families to Rajgal, Sanda Pal, Dray Naghari, Bagh e Haram Khapur and Sar Ghar localities.

They said the displaced families had been living a miserable life since November 2023, as the government was yet to recognise them as legitimate displaced persons.

The participants also demanded an impartial and transparent enquiry into the denial of registration to over 400 displaced families, who were promised that they would return to their areas in three months, but were still awaiting clearance of their areas.

The meeting also expressed its displeasure over the alleged corruption and embezzlement of the funds announced for the recently displaced families, and demanded punishment for those responsible for denying financial support to IDPs.

Through a joint declaration, the ANP-sponsored MPC demanded the ban on deforestation in Tirah, payment of adequate compensation to all the civilians who had lost their lives during the intelligence-based operations and providing protection to the residents of Bara against rising crimes, including kidnapping for ransom, extortion and intimidation by criminal elements, especially narcotics dealers.

The declaration called for an independent audit of all the development funds allocated for different schemes in Tirah and Bara.

The MPC warned of launching protests if the people’s legitimate demands were not met on time.

Meanwhile, stranded Afghan families staged a demonstration in Landi Kotal to protest the prolonged delay in their repatriation and the miseries they were facing.

They said that the border closure had caused them multiple problems, particularly monetary ones, as most families had run out of money.

They demanded that the authorities reopen the border on humanitarian grounds to facilitate the families, who had been waiting near the border for the last month.

Published in Dawn, March 30th, 2026