E-Paper | July 08, 2026

Another case of negligence appears at Lady Willingdon

Asif Chaudhry Published
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LAHORE: In yet another gross negligence case of administering anesthesia to a patient by a security guard in Lady Willingdon Hospital Lahore, the health department suspended four senior consultants and a staff nurse.

They included Senior Consultant Anaesthetist (BPS-19) Dr Munir Hussain, Senior Registrar Anaesthesia (BPS-18) Dr Rutaba Khalid, Senior Woman Medical Officer (BPS-18) Dr Munza Naheed, (currently posted as AMS Admin), Senior Woman Medical Officer (BPS-18) Dr Darya Iram and Head Nurse (BPS-17) Uzma Hassan.

The contract with the security company concerned has also been terminated with immediate effect.

A guard found administering anesthesia to a patient; four senior doctors suspended

A spokesperson for the health department said that the services of the officers/doctors have been suspended with immediate effect on the grounds of incompetence and negligence under Section 6 of the PEEDA Act, 2006. They have been directed to immediately report to the Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Department.

Provincial Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique expressed displeasure at the frequent incidents of gross violation of professional ethics, saying that the Punjab government would not tolerate acts which would put the lives of the patients at grave risk.

Punjab Health Secretary Azmat Mahmood said that no compromise would be made on the treatment of patients in hospitals.

Negligence in the performance of duties is intolerable and those involved in this regard would have to undergo the strict disciplinary proceedings.

Published in Dawn, March 30th, 2026

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Asif Chaudhry is a crime and health reporter for Dawn with over two decades of experience. His reporting focuses on uncovering corruption and highlighting systemic failures within the public sector. He can be found on X at @asif_28.

Asif Chaudhry

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