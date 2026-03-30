E-Paper | July 08, 2026

Two sisters who suffered burns in van fire die in hospital

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published
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KARACHI: Two teenage sisters, who were among seven family members who suffered burn wounds when a fire erupted in their van late on Friday night, died at a hospital during treatment on Sunday, police said.

Brigade SHO Imran Afridi identified the deceased as 16-year-old Nimra and her 13-year-old sister, Areeba.

Rescue-1122 spokesperson Hassaan Ul Haseeb Khan told Dawn that the family was returning home after attending a wedding ceremony when the fire erupted in their moving vehicle. He said the blaze also badly damaged the van.

Other injured persons are currently under treatment at the Burns Centre at the Dr Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi.

The victims include Dua Imran, 16, (14 per cent burns); Rubina Imran, 36, (49pc); Wakeela Sharif, 40, (32pc); Salma Ali, 52, (17pc); and Aneela Uzair, 25, (29pc).

The Rescue spokesperson said that the fire erupted due to a short circuit as the van did not have any gas cylinders.

Published in Dawn, March 30th, 2026

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