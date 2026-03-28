E-Paper | July 08, 2026

India opens second international airport in New Delhi

AFP Published
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India opened a second international airport in the capital New Delhi on Saturday, as part of the country’s rapid push to expand its air industry.

The Noida International Airport is 75 kilometres from the city, and will serve 12 million passengers a year in its initial phase, with the potential to grow to as many as 70m.

It will also handle cargo, with the capacity to increase operations over time.

India’s rapidly growing economy and its 1.4bn people have opened the door for the country to become the world’s fourth-largest air market, including domestic and international travel.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the airport, a greenfield project in Jewar in Uttar Pradesh, the country’s most populous state, with an estimated 243m people.

Modi said he hoped the airport would become a gateway to the wider Delhi region, and once fully operational, a flight would take off every two minutes.

“The airport would boost economic activity in western Uttar Pradesh, creating opportunities for farmers, small businesses and young people,” he said.

It will complement the existing Indira Gandhi International Airport, 15km from the centre.

“Together, the two airports will function as an integrated aviation system, easing congestion, expanding passenger capacity, and positioning Delhi NCR (National Capital Region), among leading global aviation hubs,” Modi’s office said.

The development of the air industry sector has been a priority for Modi since he came to power in 2014, and launched a drive to boost air links between small towns and megacities.

The number of airports has more than doubled in the past decade — from 74 in 2014 to 157 in 2024, according to aviation ministry figures.

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