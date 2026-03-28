E-Paper | July 08, 2026

PMD forecasts drizzle, light rain in Karachi over weekend

Imtiaz Ali Published
A vendor pushes his food cart as he walks across a road during rainfall in Lahore on December 27, 2024. — AFP/File
A vendor pushes his food cart as he walks across a road during rainfall in Lahore on December 27, 2024. — AFP/File
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The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast cloudy weather with chances of light rain in Karachi on Saturday evening and Sunday, as well as rain in other parts of Sindh on March 29 and 30, as a westerly wave continues to affect most areas of the country.

The PMD had previously forecast chances of rain and thunderstorms in Karachi and across Sindh on Saturday, warning that windstorms or hailstorms and lightning could damage weak structures such as electric poles, billboards and solar panels during the forecast period.

In its three-day weather outlook, the PMD said that the weather in the Karachi division was expected to be partly cloudy and windy, with chances of “isolated light rain/drizzle” later in the evening or night. Temperatures are expected to reach 31-33 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature is 25°C. The humidity will drop from 76 per cent in the daytime to between 50 and 60pc in the evening.

Sunday is expected to be largely similar in temperature and the PMD predicts another cloudy day with chances of isolated rain or drizzling. However, humidity levels are expected to be somewhat lower, between 60-70pc in the daytime and 40-50pc in the evening.

Monday will bring mostly sunny weather with highs of 32-34°C and lows of 24-26°C. The humidity will remain at 60-70pc in the morning, dropping to 35-45pc later in the day.

A west/southwesterly wind is forecast to prevail for all three days, according to the PMD.

The weather outlook added that under the influence of the westerly wave “continuously affecting” the country, thunderstorms or rain of light to moderate intensity are likely in the Hyderabad, Badin, Thatta, Umerkot and Tharparkar districts on Sunday. This is expected to continue in Badin, Umerkot and Tharparkar on Monday.

The PMD on Monday had predicted rainfall and thunderstorms across the country from March 24-30 with “occasional gaps” due to a western disturbance approaching the southwestern parts of Balochistan.

Last week, 20 people died and eight were injured as a result of a thunderstorm that swept through Karachi, the city police said.

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Pakistan

Imtiaz Ali is a Karachi-based reporter for Dawn with over 25 years of experience in the field. His reporting portfolio encompasses crime, politics, and the provincial legislature, alongside coverage of the courts, government affairs, and the health sector.

Imtiaz Ali

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