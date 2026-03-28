Another man charged in UK over attacks on Pakistanis

LONDON: An eighth man has been charged in connection with a series of alleged targeted attacks on UK-based Pakistani dissidents, including former accountability adviser Shahzad Akbar and former army man and commentator Adil Raja, as Britain’s counter-terrorism investigation into the incidents continues to widen.

The latest accused appeared before the Old Bailey on Friday, where prosecutors outlined allegations linking him to a coordinated campaign of violence involving arson and firearms attacks on residential properties in late 2025 and early 2026.

The charges come weeks after UK authorities confirmed that seven other individuals had already been charged in relation to the same investigation, which is being led by Counter Terrorism Policing, London.

British police say the case centres on multiple incidents targeting properties associated with Mr Akbar and Mr Raja in Cambridge and Chesham. The attacks allegedly took place on December 24 and 31 in 2025, and January 10 in 2026.

In one of the most serious incidents, prosecutors allege that a vehicle was driven to Mr Akbar’s Cambridge residence on New Year’s Eve, where two individuals exited the car. One is accused of firing a shot through the front door, while another allegedly attempted to ignite a fire by pushing a burning object through a window.

The fresh proceedings at the Old Bailey heard that a 33-year-old suspect, Dylan Martin, was accused of hiring the vehicle used in the attack. Another defendant, Doneto Brammer, 21, is alleged to have been directly involved in the attempted arson.

Both men are due to stand trial next year at Birmingham Crown Court.

Prior to the latest development, three other men namely Asaf Afsar, Liam McGarry and Mark Regan had been charged with conspiracy to assault and cause bodily harm. Prosecutors linked them to incidents in both Cambridge and Chesham on December 24.

According to police, the arrests were carried out across the West Midlands, Warwickshire and London, with support from regional counter-terrorism units. Several properties were searched as part of the operation.

Two additional suspects arrested earlier in the investigation were released on bail pending further inquiries.

The Metropolitan Police have described the probe as “ongoing” and indicated that further arrests or charges remain possible.

The newly charged eighth suspect has been remanded in custody and is expected to appear again in court in the coming weeks as proceedings continue.

Published in Dawn, March 28th, 2026