Medics face action for uploading video

LAHORE: The Punjab health department has suspended the training of four postgraduate lady doctors of the Lady Willingdon Hospital for recording and making public an inappropriate video clip of a surgical procedure. The action was initiated against them when a video clip, uploaded on social media platforms, showed some female medics performing C-section procedures.

After an initial inquiry, the department declared the “conduct as a serious breach of medical ethics” and sought an explanation from the gynaecology head.

Through a notice, the department declared that this act reflected highly unprofessional and inappropriate behavior which jeopardised patient safety and undermined trust reposed on healthcare professionals.

“The competent authority has taken a serious notice of this matter and views it as a grave instance of negligence and irresponsibility in the discharge of clinical duties,” reads a letter issued by the health department.

Published in Dawn, March 28th, 2026