E-Paper | July 08, 2026

Medics face action for uploading video

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published
This image fromt he video in question shows the doctors during a medical procedure. — Screenshot from video provided by author
This image fromt he video in question shows the doctors during a medical procedure. — Screenshot from video provided by author
comments
Whatsapp Channel
Add Dawn as a trusted source
Google Preferred Source

LAHORE: The Punjab health department has suspended the training of four postgraduate lady doctors of the Lady Willingdon Hospital for recording and making public an inappropriate video clip of a surgical procedure. The action was initiated against them when a video clip, uploaded on social media platforms, showed some female medics performing C-section procedures.

After an initial inquiry, the department declared the “conduct as a serious breach of medical ethics” and sought an explanation from the gynaecology head.

Through a notice, the department declared that this act reflected highly unprofessional and inappropriate behavior which jeopardised patient safety and undermined trust reposed on healthcare professionals.

“The competent authority has taken a serious notice of this matter and views it as a grave instance of negligence and irresponsibility in the discharge of clinical duties,” reads a letter issued by the health department.

Published in Dawn, March 28th, 2026

Our readers are at the heart of everything we do.
Do you have a thought to share or a way we can improve? We’d love to hear it. Reach out to us at feedback@dawn.com.
Newspaper

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Hamas’s move
08 Jul, 2026

Hamas’s move

THE decision taken by Hamas to relinquish governance of Gaza appears to be designed to put the onus on the US and...
Terrorism threat
Updated 08 Jul, 2026

Terrorism threat

THE surge in terrorist violence in Balochistan highlights the renewed threat confronting Pakistan. The martyrdom of...
Football meddling
08 Jul, 2026

Football meddling

AFTER ending co-hosts America’s World Cup run in the last-16 stage, Belgium felt justice had been served. It was...
America at 250
07 Jul, 2026

America at 250

THOUGH America’s 250th independence anniversary observed on Saturday is a significant milestone, the celebrations...
Ravi encroachments
07 Jul, 2026

Ravi encroachments

SUPARCO’S satellite imagery reveals the rapid expansion of Lahore into the floodplains of the Ravi river, with the...
Misdirected justice
07 Jul, 2026

Misdirected justice

ACHILD will be tried in a court of law over January’s deadly Gul Plaza fire that claimed 72 lives, but not, it...
Dawn News English Podcasts
Subscribe