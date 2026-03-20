Wedding plans in limbo as Sindh govt restricts guest numbers to 200

• Marriage hall owners urge govt to reconsider decision; call restrictions ‘impractical, distressing and likely to cause confusion’

• Considering ground realities, it would be difficult for authorities to enforce ‘complete implementation’, remarks opposition leader Khurshidi

KARACHI: The Sindh government’s decision to limit wedding guests to 200 has sparked fears, leaving many in a dilemma and unsure whether to invite or attend functions.

The provincial government, as part of its “austerity” drive in the wake of the Middle East war, took a host of measures, including limiting number of guests at wedding ceremonies or any other party to 200 with one-dish serving.

Families who had already sent invitations to their loved ones months in advance are now worried about financial implications of reducing the number of guests, having already booked venues and caterers.

The Karachi Marriage Hall Owners Association (KMHOA) expressed grave concern over the government’s decision and said it was not practical to implement it.

Talking to Dawn, KMHOA president Rana Raees demanded that the government reconsider its decision as it would lead to a great deal of difficulty for both hosts and guests of the wedding functions.

He said it would not be easy for people to pick and choose their guests. “The invited guests will also be confused whether to attend the function,” he added.

Mr Raees said that it would also be very difficult for the management of marriage halls to stop the excessive guests from attending the function.

Distress and inconvenience

A mother of a bride-to-be said that the provincial government’s decision had caused distress and inconvenience to her and many others. “It’s like we’re being punished for something we can’t control,” she sighed.

A groom-to-be said that he had no idea the government would impose such a restriction. “We’ve already sent invites to over 500 guests and paid for the marriage hall and caterer accordingly,” he added.

The decision left many feeling helpless and frustrated. “What’s the point of even having a marriage function if we can’t invite our extended family and friends?” asked a groom’s father.

“It’s not just about the number of guests, it’s about celebrating a once-in-a-lifetime occasion with the people we love.”

The government’s decision has also raised questions about its effectiveness in implementing the measures to conserve fuel.

KMHOA chief Rana Raees said that number of guests didn’t impact energy consumption. “Guests arrive from homes with lights and gas off, saving energy, and food is cooked in one place, saving gas,” he added.

He said that the families attending marriages also carpool, saving fuel. “The decision will hurt the marriage hall industry only and pressure the public and workforce.”

He urged the provincial government to withdraw the notification.

“If the government is serious about controlling the fuel consumption, why are markets and public transport still crowded?” asks Dr Azka, whose cousin’s marriage was scheduled after Eid.

“It’s unfair to single out marriage functions and penalise people for something that’s not entirely their fault,” she said.

As the criticism mounts, the government is being urged to reconsider its decision and give people a fair chance to adjust their plans.

“At the very least, they should give us a deadline of two months so we can make necessary arrangements,” said a man who had already invited 800 guests to his daughter’s marriage next month. “Marriage halls were booked months in advance. It’s not possible to suddenly reduce the guest list without incurring significant losses,” he added.

The door to bribery

Talking to Dawn, Leader of Opposition in Sindh Assembly Ali Khurshidi said that the provincial government’s decisions were in line with the national policy for fuel consumption. However, he said, the authorities should not be too strict in compliance of wedding guest restrictions.

He said that given the realities on the ground it would be difficult for the authorities to enforce complete implementation of the restriction as people were not ready to compromise on celebrations of special moments.

The opposition leader said that the provincial government should ensure that police and district administration officials would not start making money.

A senior official, who did not wish to be named, said that no mechanism for implementation of wedding guest restriction was so far devised. He said that decision in this regard would be taken after Eid holidays.

Published in Dawn, March 20th, 2026