‘Brain drain affecting higher education’

QUETTA: Balochistan Gov­ernor Jaffar Khan Mandokhail said on Thursday that brain drain is seriously affecting higher education in public universities of the province as senior professors are migrating to other provinces due to lack of facilities and job insecurity in public sector universities of Balochistan.

“The lack of necessary facilities and opportunities is forcing the province’s bright minds to migrate to other provinces,” Mr Mandokhail said during a meeting with vice-chancellors of various public sector universities of the province.

He stressed the need for formulating a comprehensive policy to reverse this trend and to pave the way for “brain gain” instead of brain drain.

“Universities and their campuses in the province’s remote districts are currently facing a severe shortage of facilities,” the governor said.

He said the government will provide professors, associate professors, and assistant professors with both job security and benefits to enable them to work wholeheartedly.

Published in Dawn, March 20th, 2026