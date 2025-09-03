QUETTA: Balochistan Go­vernor Jaffar Khan Man­do­khail has said that Japan has played an important role in the development of Baloch­istan.

Mr Mandokhail said this during a meeting with Hono­rary Consul General of Japan, Syed Nadeem Shah, and Director of Japan Consulate, Quetta, Israr Ahmed Adeel, who met the governor at the Governor House on Tuesday.

The governor said Japan has provided special assistance to the people of Balochistan at the time of natural disasters and it also provided aid in infrastructure development of the province.

Notable cooperation and help in this regard include construction of a steel bridge at DG Khan-Rakni Barkhan Road, Fort Munroe, and construction of Wadh to Kararo Road, he said.

Mr Mandokhail said that as the higher education sector of Balochistan is developing, Japan’s experience and technology in this sector can provide better support and guidance.

Scholarships for university students and especially collaboration and guidance between Japanese industries and public sector universities of Balochistan will have a positive impact on the economy and education of the province.

