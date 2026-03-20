Relatives of slain cop seek arrest of killers

PESHAWAR: The family of a police constable, who was shot dead allegedly by his in-laws, has appealed for justice, claiming that suspects remain at large three weeks after the incident and two young daughters of the victim have also been abducted.

The relatives of the deceased, 34-year-old constable Tanveer Khan, staged a protest outside Peshawar Press Club on Thursday, urging authorities to arrest the accused and recover the missing children.

According to the family, Tanveer Khan, a resident of Gulabad near Khattak Chowk on Dalazak Road, was serving at Peshawar Police Lines when he was killed on Feb 27 in the limits of Pahari Pura police station. They alleged that he was shot dead in broad daylight at his doorstep by his father-in-law and brothers-in-law.

Speaking to the media, victim’s mother Gulfam Bibi said that the main suspect, identified as Riyaz Ahmed, along with his sons Waqas Ahmed and Riyasat, and an alleged accomplice Mubashir, killed her son at the instigation of Sheeba Gul, the wife of the deceased.

She alleged that the accused was involved in financial fraud, collecting millions of rupees from people. She said that he named Tanveer Khan as his guarantor. She said that her son urged his father-in-law to return the money to affected individuals, which led to tension between them.

The mother of the slain policeman claimed that after killing her son, the suspects abducted his two minor daughters and fled. She added that despite assurances from senior police officials, including the capital city police chief, no arrests had been made so far.

She also alleged that the accused were issuing threats to the family on a daily basis.

Victim’s father Wali Mohammad along with other family members called on inspector general of police in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and other senior officials to ensure immediate arrest of suspects and recovery of the abducted children. They warned that if justice was not provided to them, they would move a court of law.

Published in Dawn, March 20th, 2026