ESSAY: THE READINESS IS ALL

There are places that do not announce their inheritance. They do not display it, monetise it or insist upon recognition. They simply hold it — quietly, almost indifferently — allowing history to behave like weather rather than architecture.

Richmond is such a place.

On the outer calm of London, the River Thames curves without drama. Trees stand as if they have learned restraint from the centuries. Thought slows here, not from exhaustion but from courtesy. It is not difficult, standing in such a landscape, to sense that England’s greatest writer is closer in temperament than in geography. Not Shakespeare the monument, but Shakespeare the sensibility — attentive, ironic, unsentimental.

It was here, only a day ago, that I watched Hamnet — a film based on the acclaimed 2020 historical fiction novel by Maggie O’Farrell that imagines the life of William Shakespeare’s family and the tragic death of his 11-year-old son, Hamnet, in 1596.

It is a film that resists the temptation to explain genius and instead lingers on what genius costs. The loss of a child is treated not as a turning point, but as a permanent condition — something life does not resolve, only accommodates. Grief in Hamnet does not erupt; it settles. It alters the air rather than the plot.

A film about Shakespeare’s grief, his play about a prince wracked with doubt, a revolutionary musical and a walk along the Thames converge into a single question: how do you remain internally aligned in a world that rewards speed and certainty over honest thought?

Long before this viewing, I had already read and absorbed Hamlet — believed to be written by a grieving Shakespeare after the death of his young son. I read Hamlet not as a syllabus requirement, but as a work that embeds itself slowly, returning uninvited at different moments of life. I do not remember Hamlet sequentially. I remember it atmospherically. As a way of standing inside thought when thought itself becomes burdensome.

Hamlet does not hesitate because he is uncertain. He hesitates because he understands something most tragic heroes do not: that action does not cleanse intention. That knowledge produces not paralysis, but ethical resistance. Shakespeare’s daring was to suggest that consciousness itself can be tragic — not because it fails, but because it refuses to simplify.

This refusal places Hamlet in an unexpected lineage.

Long before existentialism acquired its vocabulary, Shakespeare staged its conditions. The world of Hamlet is one in which moral clarity exists, yet does not translate into clean outcomes. Truth appears, but without repair. Justice is imaginable, but structurally elusive. The discomfort that follows is not despair; it is lucidity without consolation.

Albert Camus would later describe the absurd as the collision between human longing for meaning and the world’s silence. Hamlet lives inside that collision. His most famous question is not melodrama, nor a flirtation with death, but a sober reckoning with existence stripped of guarantees.

Jean-Paul Sartre would have recognised the anguish immediately — the burden of freedom, the terror of choosing without absolution. Franz Kafka, too, would have felt at home in Elsinore, where guilt floats untethered from resolution and systems function without mercy or remedy.

Only days earlier, across the Atlantic, a very different sensibility had taken the stage.

In an American theatre, Hamilton unfolded with velocity and confidence. A Broadway musical by Lin-Manuel Miranda, it tells the story of the US’ founding father Alexander Hamilton through a score blending hip-hop, rhythm and blues (R&B) and show tunes.

In it, history moved forward on rhythm and ambition. Action was not questioned; it was celebrated. Identity was asserted outwardly, claimed rather than examined. It was exhilarating, generous and deeply earned.

And yet, the philosophical contrast lingered. Hamilton trusts motion. Hamlet mistrusts it. One believes history belongs to those who act. The other wonders what happens when action itself becomes morally suspect. One treats movement as virtue; the other treats hesitation as intelligence.

Between these two works lies a centuries-long argument about how humans ought to inhabit uncertainty.

Hovering beneath this argument is the idea of home — not named, not flagged, but understood. A place where corruption is rarely theatrical and almost never shocking. Where erosion is gradual. Where compromise does not arrive as betrayal, but as habit. Where continuity dulls outrage more effectively than crisis ever could.

The danger in such environments is not collapse. It is adaptation.

Things function just well enough. Meaning thins without disappearing. People learn not to resist or submit, but to adjust. And in that adjustment, the existential question sharpens quietly: how does one remain internally aligned while navigating external misalignment?

This is where Shakespeare ceases to be literature and becomes instruction — not instruction toward action, but instruction toward posture. How to stand inside contradiction without dissolving. How to hesitate without becoming inert. How to refuse cheap certainty without retreating into silence.

Hamnet understands this posture instinctively. The film does not explain how grief becomes art. It merely shows that life continues beside absence, not beyond it. Creation does not redeem loss; it coexists with it. That is a more honest proposition than most narratives dare to offer.

By the final movement of Hamlet, the prince does act — but only after abandoning the illusion that action will restore order or cleanse intention. “The readiness is all,” he says. It is one of the quietest lines in literature, and one of the bravest. It promises neither justice nor meaning, only presence: to meet consequence without self-deception.

There is, in all of this, a subdued sense of wonder. Not the wonder of spectacle, but of continuity. That a playwright from centuries past, a modern film about grief, a revolutionary musical and a traveller passing through Richmond can occupy the same mental room without strain.

Some journeys expand geography. Others refine consciousness. This one does the latter — leaving behind not conclusions, but a heightened respect for the difficulty of thinking honestly in a world that rewards speed, certainty and noise.

And, perhaps, that is the rarest privilege of all: not access to places or performances, but sustained exposure to ideas that refuse to flatter — and yet, quietly, still illuminate.

The writer is a public servant, scholar and author working at the intersection of policing, public health, policy and human development

Published in Dawn, EOS, March 19th, 2026