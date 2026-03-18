Six weeks on, police fail to arrest suspect in youth shooting case

ISLAMABAD: After a delay of 45 days, Islamabad police have finally managed to get a clue to the suspect involved in shooting and injuring a Chitrali youth in the capital city.

However, the family of the injured claimed that it ran from pillar to post to gather the evidence and footage of the incident.

It is worth mentioning that more than six weeks after a violent attack on the Chitrali youth in Islamabad, police have yet to trace the assailant. The incident occurred on January 30, 2026, when Alamgir Khan, son of Aziz Nawaz Khan of Chapali, Upper Chitral, was shot by an unknown person while returning home from a market in Sector G-9. Alamgir sustained a gunshot wound to his lower back and was immediately taken to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (Pims) where he underwent a surgery and remained hospitalised for over two weeks.

Following the attack, Aurangzeb Khan, brother of the victim, lodged a formal FIR at Karachi Company Police Station. In the complaint, he stated that the unknown assailant fired at him and his brother near a commercial building in G-9. Alamgir was hit in the lower back and fell at the scene while the attacker fled. The police registered an FIR under section 324 of Pakistan Penal Code and have been investigating the case.

Aurangzeb, while talking to Dawn, expressed frustration over the lack of progress, stating that he also feared for his safety as he was along with his brother, and demanded the police expedite the investigation and arrest the suspect. He claimed that the family managed to get the CCTV footage of the incident and provided it to the police.

A police official, wishing not to be quoted, said it was quite a difficult case as the Call Detail Record (CDR) of the suspect was not showing any contract number of his relatives.

He said the suspect had two addresses: one was of Sector I-10 and the other of Murree. However, the suspect and his family were not present at both these addresses.

“We sent a team to sector I-10 and it was revealed that a family had been residing there for the last 16 years and it had nothing to do with the suspect. However, finally, we have traced the contact number of the suspect’s sister and she has given guarantee that she will bring the suspect to the police station. She has claimed that her brother was innocent,” he said.

When asked, the police official said the victim and the suspect had exchanged heated arguments in an office of a courier service in the area and someone shot Alamgir after half an hour.

“We have told the family of the suspect that it should hand over him to the police and he will be released if proved innocent,” said the official.

Published in Dawn, March 18th, 2026