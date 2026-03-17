DPM Dar satisfied with existing fuel supplies, orders relevant authorities to maintain oversight

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar has chaired a meeting on petroleum, expressing satisfaction with current supply levels, according to a statement from the Deputy PM’s office.

“He (Dar) directed all relevant authorities to maintain strict oversight of the supply chains to ensure uninterrupted availability and protecting the consumers’ interest,” the statement reads, adding that the meeting was attended by Petroleum Minister Ali Pervaiz Malik, Climate Change Minister Dr Musadik Malik and Information Minister Attaullah Tarar, among other senior officials.

Dar “further advised the Ministry of Petroleum and concerned departments to closely monitor market movements and strengthen coordination mechanisms so that fuel supply remains stable across the country”, according to his office.