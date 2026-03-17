The Israeli army says it has launched “wave of extensive strikes targeting infrastructure” across Tehran, Al Jazeera reports.
Explosions have been reported across Tehran and other cities across Iran since early morning due to US-Israeli attacks.
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The Israeli army says it has launched “wave of extensive strikes targeting infrastructure” across Tehran, Al Jazeera reports.
Explosions have been reported across Tehran and other cities across Iran since early morning due to US-Israeli attacks.