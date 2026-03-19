E-Paper | March 19, 2026

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From InpaperMagazine Published March 19, 2026 Updated March 19, 2026 07:06am
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Aladdin gets a new comic series story

Aladdin (Dynamite comic series) is getting a new ongoing comic series from Dynamite Entertainment, scheduled to launch in May.

Written by James III and illustrated by Agnese Eterno, the story follows new adventures of Aladdin in a fresh storyline inspired by the classic world of Agrabah. The plot explores Aladdin facing new magical threats after discovering a mysterious power connected to the genie’s lamp, forcing him to protect the kingdom while balancing adventure and humour.

The comic will feature cover art by Nicoletta Baldari, Natacha Bustos and J. Scott Campbell. The series aims to modernise the story while preserving the charm of the original film.

Live-action Scooby-Doo origin series in development

A new live-action Scooby-Doo (Netflix live-action series) is moving forward at Netflix. The eight-episode live-action series will explore the origins of Mystery Inc., showing how the group first met the Great Dane that later becomes Scooby-Doo.

Filming is expected to begin in April in Atlanta. Frank Welker is set to voice Scooby-Doo again, while Mckenna Grace will play Daphne Blake. The series is described as a one-hour drama focusing on mystery and friendship themes.

The first-ever Sonic vs Godzilla crossover comic announced

Sonic the Hedgehog X Godzilla brings together Sonic the Hedgehog and Godzilla in the first-ever crossover between the two franchises.

Published by IDW Publishing, the miniseries is written by Nick Marino, drawn by Jack Lawrence and coloured by Reggie Graham. The plot follows kaiju monsters entering Sonic’s world after a mysterious disruption in the balance between dimensions. The invasion brings classic Godzilla-scale destruction to familiar Sonic locations, forcing Sonic and his friends to confront giant monsters using speed, strategy and teamwork.

The comic aims to blend Godzilla-style disaster spectacle with the fast-paced adventure tone of the Sonic universe, with development supported by Sega and Toho Co., Ltd.

Published in Dawn, Young World, March 19th, 2026

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